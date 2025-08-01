What is Nikepig (NIKEPIG)

NikePig ($NIKEPIG) is a community-driven meme coin on the Cardano blockchain, born from a viral tweet by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson about his rescued pet pig, Nike. Initially an abused pig, Nike suffered neglect, even being fed bacon by his former owner. Charles stepped in, adopting him and giving him a loving new home at Hoskinson Ranch, where he has since thrived under attentive care. This heartwarming rescue story fuels $NIKEPIG’s spirit, making it a beloved symbol of community, resilience, and wholesome degeneracy across the ecosystem. As one of only three Charles-affiliated tokens, it holds a unique spot in Cardano’s history. Launched fairly with 0% creator allocation, it leverages Cardano’s efficient, low-fee network, ensuring accessibility for everyday users to join the fun and support this inspiring journey.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nikepig (NIKEPIG) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Nikepig (NIKEPIG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nikepig (NIKEPIG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NIKEPIG token's extensive tokenomics now!