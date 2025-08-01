NIKITA by Virtuals Price (NIKITA)
NIKITA by Virtuals (NIKITA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 65.71K USD. NIKITA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NIKITA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NIKITA price information.
During today, the price change of NIKITA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NIKITA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NIKITA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NIKITA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-31.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-58.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NIKITA by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.67%
-9.57%
-23.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nikita is a Virtuals-based AI agent designed to empower individuals with AI-driven alpha, project evaluations, ecosystem sentiment, and Crypto Twitter analysis. It offers market sentiment insights, advanced project discovery and analysis tools, an AI market-intelligence terminal, and inter-agent interactions. With a focus on delivering actionable insights, Nikita supports informed decision-making and adapts to the evolving needs of the ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of NIKITA by Virtuals (NIKITA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NIKITA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NIKITA to VND
₫--
|1 NIKITA to AUD
A$--
|1 NIKITA to GBP
￡--
|1 NIKITA to EUR
€--
|1 NIKITA to USD
$--
|1 NIKITA to MYR
RM--
|1 NIKITA to TRY
₺--
|1 NIKITA to JPY
¥--
|1 NIKITA to ARS
ARS$--
|1 NIKITA to RUB
₽--
|1 NIKITA to INR
₹--
|1 NIKITA to IDR
Rp--
|1 NIKITA to KRW
₩--
|1 NIKITA to PHP
₱--
|1 NIKITA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NIKITA to BRL
R$--
|1 NIKITA to CAD
C$--
|1 NIKITA to BDT
৳--
|1 NIKITA to NGN
₦--
|1 NIKITA to UAH
₴--
|1 NIKITA to VES
Bs--
|1 NIKITA to CLP
$--
|1 NIKITA to PKR
Rs--
|1 NIKITA to KZT
₸--
|1 NIKITA to THB
฿--
|1 NIKITA to TWD
NT$--
|1 NIKITA to AED
د.إ--
|1 NIKITA to CHF
Fr--
|1 NIKITA to HKD
HK$--
|1 NIKITA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NIKITA to MXN
$--
|1 NIKITA to PLN
zł--
|1 NIKITA to RON
лв--
|1 NIKITA to SEK
kr--
|1 NIKITA to BGN
лв--
|1 NIKITA to HUF
Ft--
|1 NIKITA to CZK
Kč--
|1 NIKITA to KWD
د.ك--
|1 NIKITA to ILS
₪--