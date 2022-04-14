NIKY (NIKY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NIKY (NIKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NIKY (NIKY) Information Niky on Sol, the Onyx Dashhound is a cosmic cool memecoin with a flair for the fabulous. With a dash of style and a splash of art, Niky is on a celestial quest-to sprinkle humor, community, and a little bit of economic magic back into the universe. Inspired by a chic, artistic pup racing toward the moon, Niky merges storytelling, tokenomics, and a vibrant culture into a digital masterpiece. Niky is not just a vibe — but a digital legacy. Official Website: https://nikyonsol.com Buy NIKY Now!

NIKY (NIKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NIKY (NIKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.03M $ 1.03M $ 1.03M Total Supply: $ 999.67M $ 999.67M $ 999.67M Circulating Supply: $ 999.67M $ 999.67M $ 999.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.03M $ 1.03M $ 1.03M All-Time High: $ 0.00202952 $ 0.00202952 $ 0.00202952 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00104031 $ 0.00104031 $ 0.00104031 Learn more about NIKY (NIKY) price

NIKY (NIKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NIKY (NIKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NIKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NIKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NIKY's tokenomics, explore NIKY token's live price!

NIKY Price Prediction Want to know where NIKY might be heading? Our NIKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NIKY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!