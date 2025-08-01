Nina Price (NINA)
Nina (NINA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 28.32K USD. NINA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NINA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NINA price information.
During today, the price change of Nina to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nina to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nina to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nina to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nina: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.39%
+5.99%
+1.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nina is an innovative project aimed at empowering Bitcoin ($BTC) with a greater purpose, creating a sustainable and impactful ecosystem for its participants. Our goal is to provide a simple and efficient way to earn Bitcoin rewards through smart contracts and dApps, maximizing investment returns. With our staking platform, you can earn BTC rewards effortlessly by simply letting your NINA tokens work for you. Additionally, transparency is one of our top priorities, with audited and secure contracts that ensure the trust of our investors. Nina DAO allows the community to actively participate in decisions, giving members the opportunity to vote on the best actions for the growth of the project. We are also committed to social responsibility, with a charity program that will be decided through community votes, ensuring that social impact is always a priority. With a treasury focused on funding major partnerships, listings, and donations to global NGOs, Nina also has an international marketing strategy, utilizing platforms like Coinzilla ADS and partnerships with influencers to reach a global audience. Nina is designed for those who want to see their investment grow securely, confident in the most stable and secure currency in the world (BTC), efficiently and with a positive impact on the world. Join Nina and be part of this new era of financial empowerment with purpose!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Nina (NINA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NINA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NINA to VND
₫--
|1 NINA to AUD
A$--
|1 NINA to GBP
￡--
|1 NINA to EUR
€--
|1 NINA to USD
$--
|1 NINA to MYR
RM--
|1 NINA to TRY
₺--
|1 NINA to JPY
¥--
|1 NINA to ARS
ARS$--
|1 NINA to RUB
₽--
|1 NINA to INR
₹--
|1 NINA to IDR
Rp--
|1 NINA to KRW
₩--
|1 NINA to PHP
₱--
|1 NINA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NINA to BRL
R$--
|1 NINA to CAD
C$--
|1 NINA to BDT
৳--
|1 NINA to NGN
₦--
|1 NINA to UAH
₴--
|1 NINA to VES
Bs--
|1 NINA to CLP
$--
|1 NINA to PKR
Rs--
|1 NINA to KZT
₸--
|1 NINA to THB
฿--
|1 NINA to TWD
NT$--
|1 NINA to AED
د.إ--
|1 NINA to CHF
Fr--
|1 NINA to HKD
HK$--
|1 NINA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NINA to MXN
$--
|1 NINA to PLN
zł--
|1 NINA to RON
лв--
|1 NINA to SEK
kr--
|1 NINA to BGN
лв--
|1 NINA to HUF
Ft--
|1 NINA to CZK
Kč--
|1 NINA to KWD
د.ك--
|1 NINA to ILS
₪--