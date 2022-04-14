Nina (NINA) Tokenomics
Nina (NINA) Information
Nina is an innovative project aimed at empowering Bitcoin ($BTC) with a greater purpose, creating a sustainable and impactful ecosystem for its participants. Our goal is to provide a simple and efficient way to earn Bitcoin rewards through smart contracts and dApps, maximizing investment returns. With our staking platform, you can earn BTC rewards effortlessly by simply letting your NINA tokens work for you. Additionally, transparency is one of our top priorities, with audited and secure contracts that ensure the trust of our investors. Nina DAO allows the community to actively participate in decisions, giving members the opportunity to vote on the best actions for the growth of the project. We are also committed to social responsibility, with a charity program that will be decided through community votes, ensuring that social impact is always a priority. With a treasury focused on funding major partnerships, listings, and donations to global NGOs, Nina also has an international marketing strategy, utilizing platforms like Coinzilla ADS and partnerships with influencers to reach a global audience. Nina is designed for those who want to see their investment grow securely, confident in the most stable and secure currency in the world (BTC), efficiently and with a positive impact on the world. Join Nina and be part of this new era of financial empowerment with purpose!
Nina (NINA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nina (NINA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nina (NINA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nina (NINA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NINA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NINA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NINA's tokenomics, explore NINA token's live price!
NINA Price Prediction
Want to know where NINA might be heading? Our NINA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.