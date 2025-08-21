What is NinaPumps (NINA)

With the proliferation of social media branding and marketing, $NINA positions itself uniquely in the cryptocurrency space as a firebrand in the massive online conflict between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis for their upcoming boxing match and fallout. The established $NINA community engages alongside the current media campaign making headlines around the world with a large viral presence. Keying in on the controversial relationship claims of Logan’s new fiance Nina Agdal, the $NINA community fights alongside Dillon Danis; supporting his efforts with viral marketing in the social media campaign against the colossal presence of Logan Paul. $NINA currently has the following accolades: - Dextools score of 81 - Liquidity locked for 69 years - Developer tokens locked for 69 days with less than 5% of circulating supply and less than 5% of liquidity - Website built and updated: ninapumps.xyz - Telegram link updated: https://t.me/+Y56ep6KK9pZmOTkx

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NinaPumps (NINA) Resource Official Website

NinaPumps Price Prediction (USD)

How much will NinaPumps (NINA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your NinaPumps (NINA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for NinaPumps.

Check the NinaPumps price prediction now!

NINA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

NinaPumps (NINA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NinaPumps (NINA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NINA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NinaPumps (NINA) How much is NinaPumps (NINA) worth today? The live NINA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NINA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of NINA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NinaPumps? The market cap for NINA is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NINA? The circulating supply of NINA is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NINA? NINA achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NINA? NINA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of NINA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NINA is -- USD . Will NINA go higher this year? NINA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NINA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

NinaPumps (NINA) Important Industry Updates