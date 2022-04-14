NinaPumps (NINA) Tokenomics
NinaPumps (NINA) Information
With the proliferation of social media branding and marketing, $NINA positions itself uniquely in the cryptocurrency space as a firebrand in the massive online conflict between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis for their upcoming boxing match and fallout. The established $NINA community engages alongside the current media campaign making headlines around the world with a large viral presence. Keying in on the controversial relationship claims of Logan’s new fiance Nina Agdal, the $NINA community fights alongside Dillon Danis; supporting his efforts with viral marketing in the social media campaign against the colossal presence of Logan Paul.
$NINA currently has the following accolades:
- Dextools score of 81
- Liquidity locked for 69 years
- Developer tokens locked for 69 days with less than 5% of circulating supply and less than 5% of liquidity
- Website built and updated: ninapumps.xyz
- Telegram link updated: https://t.me/+Y56ep6KK9pZmOTkx
NinaPumps (NINA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NinaPumps (NINA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NinaPumps (NINA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NinaPumps (NINA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NINA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NINA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
