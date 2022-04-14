Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) Tokenomics
Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) Information
$KAIRA is not just another cryptocurrency; she’s a force of nature, the kunoichi of Ninja Pump, an AI-powered market-making platform poised to revolutionize the way we engage with decentralized finance. Born from a vision of seamless liquidity and unparalleled market efficiency, Kaira embodies stealth, precision, and unwavering dedication. She’s the digital embodiment of a highly skilled ninja, moving silently and swiftly to ensure smooth transactions and optimal performance within the Ninja Pump ecosystem.
This isn’t just about capitalizing on a trend; it’s about harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the decentralized finance experience. Kaira, the kunoichi, represents the project's commitment to precision and agility in the crypto market. We're building a platform that is both powerful and user-friendly, enabling both seasoned traders and newcomers to navigate the world of decentralized finance with confidence and ease. We aim to provide our community with an innovative and exciting approach to market-making, all under the watchful eye of Kaira.
Kaira is not simply a token; she is an embodiment of our mission.
The $KAIRA token operates on a system, designed to reward community engagement and incentivize participation. We are building a project that we believe will bring true innovation to the market.
Join the $KAIRA revolution, embrace the power of AI, and become part of a community that's dedicated to redefining the future of decentralized finance.
Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NINJAPUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NINJAPUMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.