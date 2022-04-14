Nirvana ANA (ANA) Information

Nirvana is the protocol of eternal value.

Its native token, ANA, is backed by protocol-owned USDC reserves. This gives ANA a mathematically assured floor price that can rise but never fall. The immutable exit liquidity is hardcoded into the smart contract itself, removing the need for external market makers. The result is a system for trustless and permanent value storage.

ANA is powered by an Assured Value Mechanism (AVM), which ensures that every token in circulation can always be redeemed for at least its floor price, verifying that the floor price is cryptographically and economically impenetrable.

Because its minimum value is mathematically verifiable, staked ANA can be used as collateral for loans with zero liquidation risk. ANA stakers also earn a share of protocol revenue, which means loans are effectively self-repaying.

Nirvana’s expansion, Samsara, brings this mechanism to a new class of on-chain derivatives called zenTokens.

Each zenToken is backed by a reserve asset and secured by its own AVM, giving it a verifiable, rising floor price denominated in that asset. For example, zenSOL is backed by SOL and ensures an impenetrable SOL-denominated floor price. As demand increases, the floor rises but it can never fall.

This structure enables a new kind of derivative—one that strengthens the utility and demand of its reserve while offering capital efficiency, magnified upside, and passive yield to holders.