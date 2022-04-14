Nirvana ANA (ANA) Tokenomics
Nirvana ANA (ANA) Information
Nirvana is the protocol of eternal value.
Its native token, ANA, is backed by protocol-owned USDC reserves. This gives ANA a mathematically assured floor price that can rise but never fall. The immutable exit liquidity is hardcoded into the smart contract itself, removing the need for external market makers. The result is a system for trustless and permanent value storage.
ANA is powered by an Assured Value Mechanism (AVM), which ensures that every token in circulation can always be redeemed for at least its floor price, verifying that the floor price is cryptographically and economically impenetrable.
Because its minimum value is mathematically verifiable, staked ANA can be used as collateral for loans with zero liquidation risk. ANA stakers also earn a share of protocol revenue, which means loans are effectively self-repaying.
Nirvana’s expansion, Samsara, brings this mechanism to a new class of on-chain derivatives called zenTokens.
Each zenToken is backed by a reserve asset and secured by its own AVM, giving it a verifiable, rising floor price denominated in that asset. For example, zenSOL is backed by SOL and ensures an impenetrable SOL-denominated floor price. As demand increases, the floor rises but it can never fall.
This structure enables a new kind of derivative—one that strengthens the utility and demand of its reserve while offering capital efficiency, magnified upside, and passive yield to holders.
Nirvana ANA (ANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nirvana ANA (ANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nirvana ANA (ANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nirvana ANA (ANA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ANA's tokenomics, explore ANA token's live price!
ANA Price Prediction
Want to know where ANA might be heading? Our ANA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.