Nirvana Chain: Born for decentralized application development. Support multiple consensus mechanisms, distributed storage, dynamic pricing, anti-quantum computing, cross-chain computing and other innovative technologies. Support diverse consensus mechanisms, distributed storage, dynamic pricing, anti-quantum computing, cross-chain operations and other innovative technologies Nirvana Chain hopes to improve the public chain ecology through its own advanced technology concept.Realize decentralized applications with low learning threshold and ease of use.The perfect application of the traditional technology ecology into the chain change. Application main chain: based on POWF consensus mechanism . Application instance: logic chain (DPOS/Custom) + data chain (DAG) The consensus layer is the core part of the blockchain protocol, which defines the consensus algorithm and block data paradigm. NA uses an innovative heterogeneous composite chain consensus mechanisms ,Users can choose the consensus mechanism that best suits their application requirements. Lightweight Turing complete virtual machine developed by NA Ecosystem. A high-performance block chain network distributor aims to provide an efficient, convenient, stable, secure and scalable custom blockchain system. It is not a simulation of a physical machine through an operating system. NVM supports microservice architecture, , At the same time, it has the function of dynamic analysis, which can realize the development of dynamic Web rendering (similar to ASP/PHP/JSP)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nirvana Chain (NAC) How much is Nirvana Chain (NAC) worth today? The live NAC price in USD is 0.097761 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NAC to USD price? $ 0.097761 . Check out The current price of NAC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Nirvana Chain? The market cap for NAC is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NAC? The circulating supply of NAC is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NAC? NAC achieved an ATH price of 7.27 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NAC? NAC saw an ATL price of 0.088268 USD . What is the trading volume of NAC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NAC is -- USD . Will NAC go higher this year? NAC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NAC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

