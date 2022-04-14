Nirvana Chain (NAC) Information

Nirvana Chain: Born for decentralized application development.

Support multiple consensus mechanisms, distributed storage, dynamic pricing, anti-quantum computing, cross-chain computing and other innovative technologies. Support diverse consensus mechanisms, distributed storage, dynamic pricing, anti-quantum computing, cross-chain operations and other innovative technologies

Nirvana Chain hopes to improve the public chain ecology through its own advanced technology concept.Realize decentralized applications with low learning threshold and ease of use.The perfect application of the traditional technology ecology into the chain change.

Application main chain: based on POWF consensus mechanism . Application instance: logic chain (DPOS/Custom) + data chain (DAG)

The consensus layer is the core part of the blockchain protocol, which defines the consensus algorithm and block data paradigm. NA uses an innovative heterogeneous composite chain consensus mechanisms ,Users can choose the consensus mechanism that best suits their application requirements.

Lightweight Turing complete virtual machine developed by NA Ecosystem. A high-performance block chain network distributor aims to provide an efficient, convenient, stable, secure and scalable custom blockchain system. It is not a simulation of a physical machine through an operating system. NVM supports microservice architecture, , At the same time, it has the function of dynamic analysis, which can realize the development of dynamic Web rendering (similar to ASP/PHP/JSP)