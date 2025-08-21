What is Nitefeeder (NITEFEEDER)

Nitefeeder is Pepe's only pet. Nitefeeder was created by Matt Furie in 2004 and is the only character found in both The Boys Club comic (2006) and The Night Riders comic (2008). It is a memecoin that was created in April, 2024 and then had a community takeover a few days later. The community is building a massive P2P game that is built on Unreal Engine 5. It will be a racing/racing game just like Mario Kart but featuring all the main Boys Club characters.

