Niuma (NIUMA) Price Information (USD)

Niuma (NIUMA) real-time price is $0.00023481. Over the past 24 hours, NIUMA traded between a low of $ 0.00023188 and a high of $ 0.00033626, showing active market volatility. NIUMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00033626, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00020651.

In terms of short-term performance, NIUMA has changed by -5.12% over the past hour, -12.54% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Niuma (NIUMA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Niuma is $ 228.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIUMA is 975.27M, with a total supply of 975267629.3177322. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 228.93K.