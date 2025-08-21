What is NIX (NIX)

What is the project about? NIX is the utility token for Cripto no Pix’s platform, where you can buy and sell crypto using the main brazilian payment and soon others, also there are buyback, cashback, burn and referral system running already. What makes your project unique? We use the fastest and safest Brazilian payment method in history to facilitate the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies, with security and agility. Our services are 100% online, without bureaucracy and without abusive History of your project. Mission The mission of CNOP Intermediações LTDA is to offer secure and innovative cryptocurrency solutions, through the PIX system, to its customers, promoting financial inclusion and democratizing access to financial services. Vision Our vision is to be recognized as a reference in the cryptocurrency market, offering innovative and quality services that meet the needs of our customers. What’s next for your project? Values Safety: We value the safety of our customers in all transactions made through our system. Innovation: We constantly seek innovation in our services, to offer increasingly efficient and advanced solutions. Transparency: We act transparently in all our operations, keeping our customers informed about the services provided. Ethics: We act ethically in all our relationships, fulfilling our obligations and respecting the rights of our customers. What can your token be used for? Social Responsibility: We contribute to the development of society through responsible and sustainable actions.

NIX (NIX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NIX (NIX) How much is NIX (NIX) worth today? The live NIX price in USD is 0.00339585 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NIX to USD price? $ 0.00339585 . Check out The current price of NIX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NIX? The market cap for NIX is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NIX? The circulating supply of NIX is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NIX? NIX achieved an ATH price of 0.02033184 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NIX? NIX saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of NIX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NIX is -- USD . Will NIX go higher this year? NIX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NIX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

