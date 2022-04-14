NIX (NIX) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
NIX is the utility token for Cripto no Pix’s platform, where you can buy and sell crypto using the main brazilian payment and soon others, also there are buyback, cashback, burn and referral system running already.
What makes your project unique?
We use the fastest and safest Brazilian payment method in history to facilitate the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies, with security and agility. Our services are 100% online, without bureaucracy and without abusive
History of your project. Mission
The mission of CNOP Intermediações LTDA is to offer secure and innovative cryptocurrency solutions, through the PIX system, to its customers, promoting financial inclusion and democratizing access to financial services.
Vision
Our vision is to be recognized as a reference in the cryptocurrency market, offering innovative and quality services that meet the needs of our customers.
What’s next for your project?
Values
Safety: We value the safety of our customers in all transactions made through our system.
Innovation: We constantly seek innovation in our services, to offer increasingly efficient and advanced solutions.
Transparency: We act transparently in all our operations, keeping our customers informed about the services provided.
Ethics: We act ethically in all our relationships, fulfilling our obligations and respecting the rights of our customers.
What can your token be used for?
Social Responsibility: We contribute to the development of society through responsible and sustainable actions.
NIX (NIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NIX (NIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NIX (NIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NIX (NIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.