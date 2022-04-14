NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Information NYKO is a protocol to simplify AI creativity. It offers tools that enable creators to build, curate, and efficiently tokenize AI productivity components, including models, workflows, and prompt artifacts. These assets are easily stored and accessed via the NYKO platform for immediate use. Through its built-in tokenization framework, NYKO ensures that creators earn direct economic rewards via transaction fees, cultivating a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem. Official Website: https://nyko.cool Buy NYKO Now!

NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 182.89K $ 182.89K $ 182.89K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 699.98M $ 699.98M $ 699.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 261.27K $ 261.27K $ 261.27K All-Time High: $ 0.0025025 $ 0.0025025 $ 0.0025025 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00026127 $ 0.00026127 $ 0.00026127 Learn more about NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) price

NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NYKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NYKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NYKO's tokenomics, explore NYKO token's live price!

