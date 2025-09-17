What is Niza (NIZA)

Niza (NIZA) is a next-generation digital asset built on the BNB Chain (BEP20), designed to power a dynamic and expanding ecosystem of financial services, staking opportunities, and global adoption initiatives. With a total supply of 150 million tokens, Niza embraces a deflationary model supported by progressive burning mechanisms, staking rewards, and ecosystem incentives. This structured approach ensures long-term sustainability, stable liquidity, and continuous value creation for holders and participants. The purpose of Niza is to serve as more than just a digital currency. It acts as a medium of exchange, a utility token for ecosystem engagement, and a store of value that benefits from scarcity-driven growth. By integrating staking, partnerships, and community-driven development, Niza aims to strengthen its position as a trusted and impactful project in the blockchain space. At its core, Niza represents transparency, innovation, and community empowerment—three pillars that guide its mission to create a globally accessible digital asset with real-world utility and long-term growth potential.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Niza (NIZA) How much is Niza (NIZA) worth today? The live NIZA price in USD is 0.00005705 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NIZA to USD price? $ 0.00005705 . Check out The current price of NIZA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Niza? The market cap for NIZA is $ 8.56K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NIZA? The circulating supply of NIZA is 150.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NIZA? NIZA achieved an ATH price of 0.00005706 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NIZA? NIZA saw an ATL price of 0.00005705 USD . What is the trading volume of NIZA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NIZA is -- USD . Will NIZA go higher this year? NIZA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NIZA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

