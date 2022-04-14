Niza (NIZA) Tokenomics
Niza (NIZA) Information
Niza (NIZA) is a next-generation digital asset built on the BNB Chain (BEP20), designed to power a dynamic and expanding ecosystem of financial services, staking opportunities, and global adoption initiatives.
With a total supply of 150 million tokens, Niza embraces a deflationary model supported by progressive burning mechanisms, staking rewards, and ecosystem incentives. This structured approach ensures long-term sustainability, stable liquidity, and continuous value creation for holders and participants.
The purpose of Niza is to serve as more than just a digital currency. It acts as a medium of exchange, a utility token for ecosystem engagement, and a store of value that benefits from scarcity-driven growth. By integrating staking, partnerships, and community-driven development, Niza aims to strengthen its position as a trusted and impactful project in the blockchain space.
At its core, Niza represents transparency, innovation, and community empowerment—three pillars that guide its mission to create a globally accessible digital asset with real-world utility and long-term growth potential.
Niza (NIZA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Niza (NIZA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Niza (NIZA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Niza (NIZA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NIZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NIZA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NIZA's tokenomics, explore NIZA token's live price!
NIZA Price Prediction
Want to know where NIZA might be heading? Our NIZA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.