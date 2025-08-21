What is NoahSwap (NOAH)

Noah Protocol is an open protocol designed for building decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and is committed to creating high-quality products and services. NOAH is the governance token of Noah Protocol based on EOS EVM, and the total number of tokens is 21M. Users can jointly participate in the construction of the agreement and gain more benefits through the proof of rights and interests. The mission of the Noah protocol is to provide accessible financial opportunities to the encrypted public through secure and transparent support and to decentralize traditional finance through sustainable and community-driven and create a fair economy.

NoahSwap (NOAH) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NoahSwap (NOAH) How much is NoahSwap (NOAH) worth today? The live NOAH price in USD is 0.03849658 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NOAH to USD price? $ 0.03849658 . Check out The current price of NOAH to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NoahSwap? The market cap for NOAH is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NOAH? The circulating supply of NOAH is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NOAH? NOAH achieved an ATH price of 0.918267 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NOAH? NOAH saw an ATL price of 0.03848774 USD . What is the trading volume of NOAH? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NOAH is -- USD . Will NOAH go higher this year? NOAH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NOAH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

