What is Nockchain (NOCK)

Nockchain is the first L1 blockchain powered by Zero-Knowledge Proof of Work (ZKPoW). Nodes secure the chain and produce blocks by mining zero-knowledge proofs in a PoW competition. Transactions scale as the network difficulty grows to maintain a high velocity of money without bottlenecking. $NOCK is the digital asset for the Nock ecosystem. It's scarce hard money secured by zero-knowledge proofs on Nockchain. $NOCK was fair-launched with no pre-mine in May 2025.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nockchain (NOCK) How much is Nockchain (NOCK) worth today? The live NOCK price in USD is 0.02849468 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NOCK to USD price? $ 0.02849468 . Check out The current price of NOCK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Nockchain? The market cap for NOCK is $ 34.76M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NOCK? The circulating supply of NOCK is 1.22B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NOCK? NOCK achieved an ATH price of 0.0284958 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NOCK? NOCK saw an ATL price of 0.01699251 USD . What is the trading volume of NOCK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NOCK is -- USD . Will NOCK go higher this year? NOCK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NOCK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

