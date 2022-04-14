Nockchain (NOCK) Tokenomics
Nockchain (NOCK) Information
Nockchain is the first L1 blockchain powered by Zero-Knowledge Proof of Work (ZKPoW). Nodes secure the chain and produce blocks by mining zero-knowledge proofs in a PoW competition. Transactions scale as the network difficulty grows to maintain a high velocity of money without bottlenecking.
$NOCK is the digital asset for the Nock ecosystem. It's scarce hard money secured by zero-knowledge proofs on Nockchain. $NOCK was fair-launched with no pre-mine in May 2025.
Nockchain (NOCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nockchain (NOCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nockchain (NOCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nockchain (NOCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOCK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOCK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NOCK's tokenomics, explore NOCK token's live price!
NOCK Price Prediction
Want to know where NOCK might be heading? Our NOCK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.