NodeQAI (NQAI) Information As blockchain ecosystems diversify, the operational burden on node and validator operators has intensified. Today’s multi-chain landscape demands near-perfect uptime, rapid protocol upgrades, and robust security, yet existing tools remain siloed, manual, and reactive. NodeQ AI introduces a new paradigm: a unified, AIdriven control plane that automates the entire node lifecycle. From Infrastructure-as-Code provisioning and real-time telemetry aggregation to machine-learning risk forecasts and self-healing automation playbooks, NodeQ AI empowers operators to anticipate failures and resolve issues before they impact network performance. Built on a modular, cloud-native architecture, NodeQ AI scales effortlessly across diverse Proof-of-Stake and EVM networks, while the native NQAI token powers service billing and operator incentives. Official Website: https://www.nodeq.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.nodeq.ai Buy NQAI Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 10.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.02K
All-Time High: $ 0.0090389
All-Time Low: $ 0.00085324
Current Price: $ 0.00420333

NodeQAI (NQAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NodeQAI (NQAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NQAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NQAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NQAI's tokenomics, explore NQAI token's live price!

