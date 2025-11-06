NodeStrategy (NODESTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00219828 $ 0.00219828 $ 0.00219828 24H Low $ 0.00224742 $ 0.00224742 $ 0.00224742 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00219828$ 0.00219828 $ 0.00219828 24H High $ 0.00224742$ 0.00224742 $ 0.00224742 All Time High $ 0.00429845$ 0.00429845 $ 0.00429845 Lowest Price $ 0.00211055$ 0.00211055 $ 0.00211055 Price Change (1H) -0.31% Price Change (1D) +0.09% Price Change (7D) -17.95% Price Change (7D) -17.95%

NodeStrategy (NODESTR) real-time price is $0.00220541. Over the past 24 hours, NODESTR traded between a low of $ 0.00219828 and a high of $ 0.00224742, showing active market volatility. NODESTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00429845, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00211055.

In terms of short-term performance, NODESTR has changed by -0.31% over the past hour, +0.09% over 24 hours, and -17.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NodeStrategy (NODESTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.15M$ 2.15M $ 2.15M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.20M$ 2.20M $ 2.20M Circulation Supply 976.53M 976.53M 976.53M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NodeStrategy is $ 2.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NODESTR is 976.53M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.20M.