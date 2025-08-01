nofap Price (NOFAP)
nofap (NOFAP) is currently trading at 0.00004648 USD with a market cap of $ 46.47K USD. NOFAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NOFAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOFAP price information.
During today, the price change of nofap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of nofap to USD was $ +0.0000251157.
In the past 60 days, the price change of nofap to USD was $ +0.0000358774.
In the past 90 days, the price change of nofap to USD was $ +0.00001928506481896587.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-13.26%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000251157
|+54.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000358774
|+77.19%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00001928506481896587
|+70.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of nofap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.83%
-13.26%
+13.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
nofap ($nofap) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain dedicated to supporting the nofap movement and community. The project aims to gamify and incentivize abstinence, with a mission to "save the trenches from gooners" Our Telegram bot, which is already built and functioning (still in progress) helps people do daily "/checkin" or "/journal" to increase their streak on the leaderboard. For "No Nut November" we will also highlight the leaderboard on our website and on through daily tweets to encourage people to take part. There will also be prizes, yet to be determined.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of nofap (NOFAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOFAP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NOFAP to VND
₫1.2231212
|1 NOFAP to AUD
A$0.0000715792
|1 NOFAP to GBP
￡0.00003486
|1 NOFAP to EUR
€0.0000399728
|1 NOFAP to USD
$0.00004648
|1 NOFAP to MYR
RM0.0001984696
|1 NOFAP to TRY
₺0.0018898768
|1 NOFAP to JPY
¥0.00687904
|1 NOFAP to ARS
ARS$0.062641096
|1 NOFAP to RUB
₽0.0037193296
|1 NOFAP to INR
₹0.00405538
|1 NOFAP to IDR
Rp0.7619670912
|1 NOFAP to KRW
₩0.0644659008
|1 NOFAP to PHP
₱0.0026781776
|1 NOFAP to EGP
￡E.0.0022621816
|1 NOFAP to BRL
R$0.0002574992
|1 NOFAP to CAD
C$0.0000636776
|1 NOFAP to BDT
৳0.005679856
|1 NOFAP to NGN
₦0.0711790072
|1 NOFAP to UAH
₴0.0019419344
|1 NOFAP to VES
Bs0.00571704
|1 NOFAP to CLP
$0.04499264
|1 NOFAP to PKR
Rs0.0131854464
|1 NOFAP to KZT
₸0.0252195832
|1 NOFAP to THB
฿0.0015119944
|1 NOFAP to TWD
NT$0.0013795264
|1 NOFAP to AED
د.إ0.0001705816
|1 NOFAP to CHF
Fr0.000037184
|1 NOFAP to HKD
HK$0.000364868
|1 NOFAP to MAD
.د.م0.000425292
|1 NOFAP to MXN
$0.000873824
|1 NOFAP to PLN
zł0.0001710464
|1 NOFAP to RON
лв0.0002035824
|1 NOFAP to SEK
kr0.000448532
|1 NOFAP to BGN
лв0.0000785512
|1 NOFAP to HUF
Ft0.0159942328
|1 NOFAP to CZK
Kč0.0009863056
|1 NOFAP to KWD
د.ك0.0000141764
|1 NOFAP to ILS
₪0.000158032