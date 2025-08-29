What is NOI Token (NOI)

We're launching the world's first cryptocurrency and RWA (Real World Assets) exchange with a multilingual, physical call center. It will provide comprehensive customer service and sales support. This is a tremendous value for people 50+ who expect such support, which no other exchange currently offers. Our platform combines innovation with a traditional approach to customer care. We will be the first classic crypto exchange to

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NOI Token (NOI) How much is NOI Token (NOI) worth today? The live NOI price in USD is 0.0000435 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NOI to USD price? $ 0.0000435 . Check out The current price of NOI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NOI Token? The market cap for NOI is $ 16.54K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NOI? The circulating supply of NOI is 380.12M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NOI? NOI achieved an ATH price of 0.00104937 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NOI? NOI saw an ATL price of 0.00002441 USD . What is the trading volume of NOI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NOI is -- USD . Will NOI go higher this year? NOI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NOI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

