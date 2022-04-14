Nola (NOLA) Information

Join Nola, The infamous Arbitrum kitty who is dominating the space right now. This feline is ready to visit the moon and beyond, just needs your support! Visit our community and grab a bag, because Nola is our favorite!

$NOLA The face of Arb/Offchain Labs & @hkalodner ’s pet cat. Nola is an Arb native project committed to providing a fun educational way to bring users on chain.

Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $NOLA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $NOLA show you the way.