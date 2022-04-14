Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nomad Exiles (PRIDE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) Information The Nomad Exiles project is a vivid example of a modern approach to creating gaming metaverses. This is a full-fledged multiplayer online game that brings classic RPG gameplay and advanced lore with many secrets and plot twists to the world of blockchain games. But the game also has a variety of Play-to-Earn mechanics that allow every player to find a way to earn money that they will like: from selling game valuables in the form of NFT to receiving prize tokens for winning PvP battles. Official Website: https://nomadexiles.io/ Buy PRIDE Now!

Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nomad Exiles (PRIDE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 82.57K $ 82.57K $ 82.57K All-Time High: $ 0.458507 $ 0.458507 $ 0.458507 All-Time Low: $ 0.00070372 $ 0.00070372 $ 0.00070372 Current Price: $ 0.00082591 $ 0.00082591 $ 0.00082591 Learn more about Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) price

Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRIDE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRIDE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRIDE's tokenomics, explore PRIDE token's live price!

