nomAI (NOMAI) Information NOMAI's goal is to be the 'nexus' for on-chain intelligence in the emerging agentic space. By building around its existing custom data architecture stack; processing real-time and historical on-chain data into contextual high action insights, nomAI powers autonomous trading agents to outperform. nomAI seeks to define the next era of agent-driven decision-making—delivering analytical depth, strategic foresight, and competitive advantage in decentralized markets using on-chain data. Official Website: http://nomai.ai Buy NOMAI Now!

nomAI (NOMAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for nomAI (NOMAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 532.71K Total Supply: $ 999.86M Circulating Supply: $ 999.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 532.71K All-Time High: $ 0.03360627 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00053279

nomAI (NOMAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of nomAI (NOMAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOMAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOMAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOMAI's tokenomics, explore NOMAI token's live price!

NOMAI Price Prediction Want to know where NOMAI might be heading? Our NOMAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

