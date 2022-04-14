NOME (NOME) Information

NOME Protocol is a synthetic algorithmic stablecoin system designed to strengthen the Berachain ecosystem. At its core, it leverages USDBr, Berachain’s native algostable, to create sustainable and scalable financial mechanisms.

Unlike traditional bonding mechanisms, NOME introduces the Stabilization Module—a model that absorbs excess liquidity during expansion phases and directs it to Protocol-Owned Liquidity (POL). These reserves are then strategically deployed to maintain the USDBr peg, ensuring long-term stability and resilience.

Current Metrics of protocol: 5M TVL, Top-20 protocols in Berachain ecosystem.