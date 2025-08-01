nomnom Price (NOMNOM)
nomnom (NOMNOM) is currently trading at 0.00225417 USD with a market cap of $ 2.25M USD. NOMNOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NOMNOM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOMNOM price information.
During today, the price change of nomnom to USD was $ -0.000175596014799893.
In the past 30 days, the price change of nomnom to USD was $ -0.0006517544.
In the past 60 days, the price change of nomnom to USD was $ +0.0029368453.
In the past 90 days, the price change of nomnom to USD was $ +0.001152524646198149.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000175596014799893
|-7.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006517544
|-28.91%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0029368453
|+130.29%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001152524646198149
|+104.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of nomnom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-7.22%
-17.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
nomnom is a hungry hamster on the Solana network. This hamster is SO hungry that any-ting is on the menu!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of nomnom (NOMNOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOMNOM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NOMNOM to VND
₫59.31848355
|1 NOMNOM to AUD
A$0.0034939635
|1 NOMNOM to GBP
￡0.0016906275
|1 NOMNOM to EUR
€0.0019611279
|1 NOMNOM to USD
$0.00225417
|1 NOMNOM to MYR
RM0.0096253059
|1 NOMNOM to TRY
₺0.0916545522
|1 NOMNOM to JPY
¥0.3381255
|1 NOMNOM to ARS
ARS$3.0921351558
|1 NOMNOM to RUB
₽0.1809422259
|1 NOMNOM to INR
₹0.1970820831
|1 NOMNOM to IDR
Rp36.9536006448
|1 NOMNOM to KRW
₩3.1659592233
|1 NOMNOM to PHP
₱0.1310349021
|1 NOMNOM to EGP
￡E.0.1095977454
|1 NOMNOM to BRL
R$0.0126008103
|1 NOMNOM to CAD
C$0.0031107546
|1 NOMNOM to BDT
৳0.2754144906
|1 NOMNOM to NGN
₦3.4520133963
|1 NOMNOM to UAH
₴0.0939763473
|1 NOMNOM to VES
Bs0.27726291
|1 NOMNOM to CLP
$2.19330741
|1 NOMNOM to PKR
Rs0.6391022784
|1 NOMNOM to KZT
₸1.2257500209
|1 NOMNOM to THB
฿0.0739818594
|1 NOMNOM to TWD
NT$0.0675574749
|1 NOMNOM to AED
د.إ0.0082728039
|1 NOMNOM to CHF
Fr0.0018258777
|1 NOMNOM to HKD
HK$0.0176726928
|1 NOMNOM to MAD
.د.م0.0205580304
|1 NOMNOM to MXN
$0.0425812713
|1 NOMNOM to PLN
zł0.0084305958
|1 NOMNOM to RON
лв0.0100085148
|1 NOMNOM to SEK
kr0.022090866
|1 NOMNOM to BGN
лв0.0038546307
|1 NOMNOM to HUF
Ft0.7887115413
|1 NOMNOM to CZK
Kč0.048464655
|1 NOMNOM to KWD
د.ك0.00068977602
|1 NOMNOM to ILS
₪0.0076867197