What is NONOS (NOX)

NØNOS ($NOX) is the native token of the first ZeroState Operating System, an new-era OS built entirely in Rust to prioritize security, fairness, and resilience. $NOX powers a decentralized ecosystem that includes zk-capsules for encrypted state portability, onion mesh networking for anonymous communication, and post-identity applications that allow users to interact without exposing personal data. The project is designed as a foundation for next-generation digital infrastructure where privacy, autonomy, and censorship-resistance are guaranteed at the protocol level.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NONOS (NOX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

NONOS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will NONOS (NOX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your NONOS (NOX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for NONOS.

Check the NONOS price prediction now!

NOX to Local Currencies

Try Converter

NONOS (NOX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NONOS (NOX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NONOS (NOX) How much is NONOS (NOX) worth today? The live NOX price in USD is 0.00287904 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NOX to USD price? $ 0.00287904 . Check out The current price of NOX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NONOS? The market cap for NOX is $ 2.30M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NOX? The circulating supply of NOX is 799.88M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NOX? NOX achieved an ATH price of 0.00448276 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NOX? NOX saw an ATL price of 0.00206557 USD . What is the trading volume of NOX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NOX is -- USD . Will NOX go higher this year? NOX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NOX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

NONOS (NOX) Important Industry Updates