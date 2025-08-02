What is noo (NOO)

$noo is a community-driven coin that tells the story of a resilient cat who was abandoned by its original developer but embraced by a group of passionate supporters. This project represents more than just a token; it embodies the spirit of perseverance and the love of a united community rallying behind a shared cause. With $noo, we are building a brighter future together, inspired by the cat that brought us all together.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

noo (NOO) Resource Official Website

noo (NOO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of noo (NOO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOO token's extensive tokenomics now!