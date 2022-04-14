Noot Noot (NOOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Noot Noot (NOOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Noot Noot (NOOT) Information Noot Noot is a community-driven meme token on Abstract, originally launched as a fun, culture-based asset and later fully taken over by its community. It serves as a decentralized experiment in collective ownership and engagement, fostering an active holder base that shapes its future. With no centralized control, Noot Noot thrives on community-led initiatives, governance, and ecosystem expansion, reinforcing its role as a social and cultural token in the Abstract ecosystem. Official Website: https://nootonabstract.xyz/

Noot Noot (NOOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Noot Noot (NOOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.23M $ 11.23M $ 11.23M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.23M $ 11.23M $ 11.23M All-Time High: $ 0.02524932 $ 0.02524932 $ 0.02524932 All-Time Low: $ 0.00112054 $ 0.00112054 $ 0.00112054 Current Price: $ 0.01123158 $ 0.01123158 $ 0.01123158

Noot Noot (NOOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Noot Noot (NOOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOOT's tokenomics, explore NOOT token's live price!

NOOT Price Prediction Want to know where NOOT might be heading? Our NOOT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

