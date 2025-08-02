What is Noot Sol (NOOT)

NOOT on Solana Dive into the future of meme coins with $NOOT, now thriving on Solana. $NOOT is going multi-chain! BSC version of $NOOT pumped 275x to $10M MCAP! Now, same team is launching $NOOT on $SOL, expect even more! NOOT is a meme coin on the Solana . It does not have any utility or purpose. It is named after the famous "noot" meme, The project strives to provide multiple advantages to its holders through its unique tokenomic structure. Liquidity Burned Contract Revoked (mint renounced) Experienced, well-known community leaders

Understanding the tokenomics of Noot Sol (NOOT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOOT token's extensive tokenomics now!