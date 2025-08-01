Nord Finance Price (NORD)
Nord Finance (NORD) is currently trading at 0.00879472 USD with a market cap of $ 65.03K USD. NORD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NORD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NORD price information.
During today, the price change of Nord Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nord Finance to USD was $ +0.0030234163.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nord Finance to USD was $ +0.0094478809.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nord Finance to USD was $ -0.005897954883744513.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0030234163
|+34.38%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0094478809
|+107.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005897954883744513
|-40.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nord Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nord Finance is a Decentralized Financial Ecosystem designed to simplify DeFi investing by bringing key features of traditional finance to the DeFi ecosystem. Nord Finance is built on Ethereum Network. Multichain interoperability of Nord Finance powers a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute Savings, Advisory, Loans against crypto assets, Investment and Fund management. Nord Finance is creating innovative ways for everyone to generate wealth with Blockchain Technology.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Nord Finance (NORD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NORD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NORD to VND
₫231.4330568
|1 NORD to AUD
A$0.0135438688
|1 NORD to GBP
￡0.00659604
|1 NORD to EUR
€0.0075634592
|1 NORD to USD
$0.00879472
|1 NORD to MYR
RM0.0375534544
|1 NORD to TRY
₺0.3575933152
|1 NORD to JPY
¥1.30161856
|1 NORD to ARS
ARS$11.852644144
|1 NORD to RUB
₽0.7037534944
|1 NORD to INR
₹0.76733932
|1 NORD to IDR
Rp144.1757146368
|1 NORD to KRW
₩12.1979248512
|1 NORD to PHP
₱0.5067517664
|1 NORD to EGP
￡E.0.4280390224
|1 NORD to BRL
R$0.0487227488
|1 NORD to CAD
C$0.0120487664
|1 NORD to BDT
৳1.074714784
|1 NORD to NGN
₦13.4681462608
|1 NORD to UAH
₴0.3674434016
|1 NORD to VES
Bs1.08175056
|1 NORD to CLP
$8.51328896
|1 NORD to PKR
Rs2.4948861696
|1 NORD to KZT
₸4.7719271248
|1 NORD to THB
฿0.2860922416
|1 NORD to TWD
NT$0.2610272896
|1 NORD to AED
د.إ0.0322766224
|1 NORD to CHF
Fr0.007035776
|1 NORD to HKD
HK$0.069038552
|1 NORD to MAD
.د.م0.080471688
|1 NORD to MXN
$0.165340736
|1 NORD to PLN
zł0.0323645696
|1 NORD to RON
лв0.0385208736
|1 NORD to SEK
kr0.084869048
|1 NORD to BGN
лв0.0148630768
|1 NORD to HUF
Ft3.0263510992
|1 NORD to CZK
Kč0.1866239584
|1 NORD to KWD
د.ك0.0026823896
|1 NORD to ILS
₪0.029902048