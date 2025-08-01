Norexa Price (NRX)
Norexa (NRX) is currently trading at 0.00800951 USD with a market cap of $ 800.95K USD. NRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NRX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NRX price information.
During today, the price change of Norexa to USD was $ +0.00122516.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Norexa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Norexa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Norexa to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00122516
|+18.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Norexa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.58%
+18.06%
+124.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Norexa is a autonomous defi execution layer built on Ethereum. In laymans terms, this project is essentially a marketplace filled with AI agents that execute defi related tasks for users, based on what they specifically choose. Users deposit POL tokens into Norexa vaults, the Norexa agent then stakes $NRX when bonding the vault, and stays in escrow as an insurance layer to the project. Users will also have the option (if they are developers) to submit their own developed agents to feature in the Norexa marketplace.
Understanding the tokenomics of Norexa (NRX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NRX token's extensive tokenomics now!
