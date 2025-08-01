More About NRX

NRX Price Info

NRX Whitepaper

NRX Official Website

NRX Tokenomics

NRX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Norexa Logo

Norexa Price (NRX)

Norexa (NRX) Live Price Chart

$0.00800951
$0.00800951$0.00800951
+18.00%1D
USD

Price of Norexa (NRX) Today

Norexa (NRX) is currently trading at 0.00800951 USD with a market cap of $ 800.95K USD. NRX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Norexa Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+18.06%
Norexa 24-hour price change
100.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NRX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NRX price information.

Norexa (NRX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Norexa to USD was $ +0.00122516.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Norexa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Norexa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Norexa to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00122516+18.06%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Norexa (NRX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Norexa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00677734
$ 0.00677734$ 0.00677734

$ 0.00963978
$ 0.00963978$ 0.00963978

$ 0.00963978
$ 0.00963978$ 0.00963978

-0.58%

+18.06%

+124.01%

Norexa (NRX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 800.95K
$ 800.95K$ 800.95K

--
----

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

What is Norexa (NRX)

Norexa is a autonomous defi execution layer built on Ethereum. In laymans terms, this project is essentially a marketplace filled with AI agents that execute defi related tasks for users, based on what they specifically choose. Users deposit POL tokens into Norexa vaults, the Norexa agent then stakes $NRX when bonding the vault, and stays in escrow as an insurance layer to the project. Users will also have the option (if they are developers) to submit their own developed agents to feature in the Norexa marketplace.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Norexa (NRX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Norexa (NRX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Norexa (NRX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NRX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Norexa (NRX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NRX to Local Currencies

1 NRX to VND
210.77025565
1 NRX to AUD
A$0.0124147405
1 NRX to GBP
0.0060071325
1 NRX to EUR
0.0069682737
1 NRX to USD
$0.00800951
1 NRX to MYR
RM0.0342006077
1 NRX to TRY
0.3256666766
1 NRX to JPY
¥1.2014265
1 NRX to ARS
ARS$10.9869652474
1 NRX to RUB
0.6429233677
1 NRX to INR
0.7002714593
1 NRX to IDR
Rp131.3034216144
1 NRX to KRW
11.2492766999
1 NRX to PHP
0.4655928163
1 NRX to EGP
￡E.0.3894223762
1 NRX to BRL
R$0.0447731609
1 NRX to CAD
C$0.0110531238
1 NRX to BDT
0.9786019318
1 NRX to NGN
12.2656835189
1 NRX to UAH
0.3339164719
1 NRX to VES
Bs0.98516973
1 NRX to CLP
$7.79325323
1 NRX to PKR
Rs2.2708562752
1 NRX to KZT
4.3553312527
1 NRX to THB
฿0.2628721182
1 NRX to TWD
NT$0.2400450147
1 NRX to AED
د.إ0.0293949017
1 NRX to CHF
Fr0.0064877031
1 NRX to HKD
HK$0.0627945584
1 NRX to MAD
.د.م0.0730467312
1 NRX to MXN
$0.1512996439
1 NRX to PLN
0.0299555674
1 NRX to RON
лв0.0355622244
1 NRX to SEK
kr0.078493198
1 NRX to BGN
лв0.0136962621
1 NRX to HUF
Ft2.8024474539
1 NRX to CZK
0.172204465
1 NRX to KWD
د.ك0.00245091006
1 NRX to ILS
0.0273124291