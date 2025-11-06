nose (NOSE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00001235 24H High $ 0.00001342 All Time High $ 0.00048881 Lowest Price $ 0.00001145 Price Change (1H) +1.82% Price Change (1D) -2.92% Price Change (7D) -1.01%

nose (NOSE) real-time price is $0.00001285. Over the past 24 hours, NOSE traded between a low of $ 0.00001235 and a high of $ 0.00001342, showing active market volatility. NOSE's all-time high price is $ 0.00048881, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001145.

In terms of short-term performance, NOSE has changed by +1.82% over the past hour, -2.92% over 24 hours, and -1.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

nose (NOSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.84K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.84K Circulation Supply 999.51M Total Supply 999,512,332.99843

The current Market Cap of nose is $ 12.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOSE is 999.51M, with a total supply of 999512332.99843. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.84K.