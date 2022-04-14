Nose Candy (COCAINE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nose Candy (COCAINE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nose Candy (COCAINE) Information Degenerate Digital hookers and blow(nose candy), aiming to revolutionize online adult entertainment and sex work. Fun with friends and sexy ladies, Degenerate memes and OG culture, no holds bared. The wild west of Digital Degeneracy. Amazing sexy artfully crafted NTFs for everyones enjoyment. Project tokens can be exchanged for the NFTs with other potential added utility to come. Sit Back and enjoy the ride! Official Website: https://nosecandy.io/

Nose Candy (COCAINE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nose Candy (COCAINE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.03K $ 31.03K $ 31.03K Total Supply: $ 6.97B $ 6.97B $ 6.97B Circulating Supply: $ 6.00B $ 6.00B $ 6.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.06K $ 36.06K $ 36.06K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Nose Candy (COCAINE) price

Nose Candy (COCAINE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nose Candy (COCAINE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COCAINE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COCAINE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COCAINE's tokenomics, explore COCAINE token's live price!

