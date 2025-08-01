What is Nostra (NSTR)

Nostra is the crypto Super App where you can fulfill all your crypto needs in one place. Say goodbye to navigating multiple applications and hello to a seamless crypto experience. With Nostra, you can lend, borrow, swap, and bridge cryptocurrencies. Whether you're looking to earn interest, trade assets, or diversify your portfolio, Nostra offers a secure and user-friendly interface ready to onboard the next one billion users. NSTR is the governance token powering Nostra. By holding NSTR, you will have a direct voice in shaping Nostra’s evolution and driving our shared vision: delivering decentralized financial services to everyone.

Nostra (NSTR) Resource
Whitepaper
Official Website

Nostra (NSTR) Tokenomics

