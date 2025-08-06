Nostradamus Price (NOSTRA)
Nostradamus (NOSTRA) is currently trading at 0.00700717 USD with a market cap of $ 70.07K USD. NOSTRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NOSTRA to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Nostradamus to USD was $ -0.001223986243776048.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nostradamus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nostradamus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nostradamus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001223986243776048
|-14.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nostradamus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+11.65%
-14.87%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nostradamus is a groundbreaking Web3 platform that transforms the art of prediction into a dynamic and rewarding experience. Drawing inspiration from the legendary seer Nostradamus, this platform bridges the gap between foresight and technology, offering users an engaging way to predict token prices and real-world events. By leveraging blockchain technology, Nostradamus ensures transparency, fairness, and a decentralized approach to prediction markets. The platform is designed to empower users with intuitive tools and gamified features that make forecasting accessible to everyone, from seasoned crypto enthusiasts to curious newcomers.
