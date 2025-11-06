NotaStrategy (NASTY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000321 $ 0.0000321 $ 0.0000321 24H Low $ 0.00003378 $ 0.00003378 $ 0.00003378 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0000321$ 0.0000321 $ 0.0000321 24H High $ 0.00003378$ 0.00003378 $ 0.00003378 All Time High $ 0.00005228$ 0.00005228 $ 0.00005228 Lowest Price $ 0.00003098$ 0.00003098 $ 0.00003098 Price Change (1H) +1.48% Price Change (1D) +0.28% Price Change (7D) -26.45% Price Change (7D) -26.45%

NotaStrategy (NASTY) real-time price is $0.00003279. Over the past 24 hours, NASTY traded between a low of $ 0.0000321 and a high of $ 0.00003378, showing active market volatility. NASTY's all-time high price is $ 0.00005228, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003098.

In terms of short-term performance, NASTY has changed by +1.48% over the past hour, +0.28% over 24 hours, and -26.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NotaStrategy (NASTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.88K$ 110.88K $ 110.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.64K$ 171.64K $ 171.64K Circulation Supply 3.38B 3.38B 3.38B Total Supply 5,235,000,000.0 5,235,000,000.0 5,235,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NotaStrategy is $ 110.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NASTY is 3.38B, with a total supply of 5235000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.64K.