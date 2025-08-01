What is Noti (NOTI)

Noti is the first AI-based sniping bot that helps users find and snipe newly launched tokens on decentralized and centralized exchanges. With Noti, you are among the first to buy tokens immediately upon their launch and set up selling strategies. Noti currently supports Ethereum and plans to expand to all other popular chains. Noti provides several key features, including front-running, rug pull, and scam protection, trending tokens dashboard, and selling strategies. Powered by AI, these tools enhance security, prevent users from risks common to the crypto market, and improve their sniping experience. Discover new, promising tokens, pre-filtered for quality, right from the Noti dashboard, and set up the snipes and the sell strategies, all in one place. The platform offers multiple access points for users, including a web platform, a Telegram bot, and API integration. This allows both beginners and experienced traders to utilize Noti’s tools in a way that suits their needs. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to configure snipes, monitor transactions, and set up selling strategies ahead of time.

Noti (NOTI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Noti (NOTI) Tokenomics

