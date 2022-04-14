Noti (NOTI) Tokenomics
Noti (NOTI) Information
Noti is the first AI-based sniping bot that helps users find and snipe newly launched tokens on decentralized and centralized exchanges. With Noti, you are among the first to buy tokens immediately upon their launch and set up selling strategies. Noti currently supports Ethereum and plans to expand to all other popular chains.
Noti provides several key features, including front-running, rug pull, and scam protection, trending tokens dashboard, and selling strategies. Powered by AI, these tools enhance security, prevent users from risks common to the crypto market, and improve their sniping experience. Discover new, promising tokens, pre-filtered for quality, right from the Noti dashboard, and set up the snipes and the sell strategies, all in one place.
The platform offers multiple access points for users, including a web platform, a Telegram bot, and API integration. This allows both beginners and experienced traders to utilize Noti’s tools in a way that suits their needs. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to configure snipes, monitor transactions, and set up selling strategies ahead of time.
Noti (NOTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Noti (NOTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Noti (NOTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Noti (NOTI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOTI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOTI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.