nounspace ($SPACE) Information nounspace is an open-source and fully customizable social app built on Farcaster, a sufficiently decentralized social media protocol. nounspace's mission is to build the future of social. Our vision for the future of social is one that's customizable, decentralized, and community-owned. $SPACE is the governance and utility token for nounspace and was fair launched via the MOR20 Factory built by Morpheus (https://mor.org/MOR20). Official Website: https://nounspace.com Buy $SPACE Now!

nounspace ($SPACE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for nounspace ($SPACE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 555.21K Total Supply: $ 102.48M Circulating Supply: $ 102.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 555.21K All-Time High: $ 0.0445513 All-Time Low: $ 0.00337239 Current Price: $ 0.00541858

nounspace ($SPACE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of nounspace ($SPACE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $SPACE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $SPACE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $SPACE's tokenomics, explore $SPACE token's live price!

