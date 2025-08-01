NOVA Price (SN68)
NOVA (SN68) is currently trading at 5.76 USD with a market cap of $ 10.79M USD. SN68 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SN68 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN68 price information.
During today, the price change of NOVA to USD was $ -0.70942878546039.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NOVA to USD was $ -1.0353438720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NOVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NOVA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.70942878546039
|-10.96%
|30 Days
|$ -1.0353438720
|-17.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NOVA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-10.96%
-27.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of NOVA (SN68) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN68 token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SN68 to VND
₫151,574.4
|1 SN68 to AUD
A$8.928
|1 SN68 to GBP
￡4.32
|1 SN68 to EUR
€5.0112
|1 SN68 to USD
$5.76
|1 SN68 to MYR
RM24.5952
|1 SN68 to TRY
₺234.2016
|1 SN68 to JPY
¥864
|1 SN68 to ARS
ARS$7,901.2224
|1 SN68 to RUB
₽467.136
|1 SN68 to INR
₹502.6752
|1 SN68 to IDR
Rp94,426.2144
|1 SN68 to KRW
₩8,067.2256
|1 SN68 to PHP
₱335.6928
|1 SN68 to EGP
￡E.279.7056
|1 SN68 to BRL
R$32.256
|1 SN68 to CAD
C$7.9488
|1 SN68 to BDT
৳703.7568
|1 SN68 to NGN
₦8,820.8064
|1 SN68 to UAH
₴240.1344
|1 SN68 to VES
Bs708.48
|1 SN68 to CLP
$5,604.48
|1 SN68 to PKR
Rs1,633.0752
|1 SN68 to KZT
₸3,132.1152
|1 SN68 to THB
฿188.9856
|1 SN68 to TWD
NT$172.512
|1 SN68 to AED
د.إ21.1392
|1 SN68 to CHF
Fr4.6656
|1 SN68 to HKD
HK$45.1584
|1 SN68 to MAD
.د.م52.5312
|1 SN68 to MXN
$108.6912
|1 SN68 to PLN
zł21.5424
|1 SN68 to RON
лв25.5744
|1 SN68 to SEK
kr56.3904
|1 SN68 to BGN
лв9.8496
|1 SN68 to HUF
Ft2,016.0576
|1 SN68 to CZK
Kč123.8976
|1 SN68 to KWD
د.ك1.76256
|1 SN68 to ILS
₪19.5264