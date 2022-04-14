Nova Shield (NVAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nova Shield (NVAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nova Shield (NVAI) Information Nova Shield is an AI-powered cybersecurity application designed to protect users from malware, wallet drainers, and other hidden threats that traditional antivirus tools often miss. Built initially for macOS, Nova Shield leverages large language models to monitor system activity, detect anomalies, and respond in real time through shell-level access. Its purpose is to close the multi-billion-dollar gap caused by undetected malware targeting digital assets, particularly crypto wallets. The platform provides simple installation, real-time defense, and an AI companion that executes commands, scans files, and prevents malicious activity without requiring users to be technical experts. Official Website: https://nshield.org Buy NVAI Now!

Nova Shield (NVAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nova Shield (NVAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 326.64K $ 326.64K $ 326.64K Total Supply: $ 978.68M $ 978.68M $ 978.68M Circulating Supply: $ 978.68M $ 978.68M $ 978.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 326.64K $ 326.64K $ 326.64K All-Time High: $ 0.00036362 $ 0.00036362 $ 0.00036362 All-Time Low: $ 0.00026642 $ 0.00026642 $ 0.00026642 Current Price: $ 0.00032051 $ 0.00032051 $ 0.00032051 Learn more about Nova Shield (NVAI) price

Nova Shield (NVAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nova Shield (NVAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NVAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NVAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NVAI's tokenomics, explore NVAI token's live price!

