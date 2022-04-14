Novem Gold Token (NNN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Novem Gold Token (NNN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NNN NOVEM GOLD tokens Digitized "deed of ownership" of the NNN NOVEM GOLD bars. Securely stored in the latest Binance Smart Chain for direct computer-to-computer (peer-to-peer) transactions. NNN NOVEM GOLD tokens are "stable tokens" with an absolute value of a special class, which are 100% backed by physical gold. 1g gold = 1 NNN NOVEM GOLD token. Official Website: https://novemgold.com/

Novem Gold Token (NNN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Novem Gold Token (NNN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26,27M $ 26,27M $ 26,27M Total Supply: $ 215,58K $ 215,58K $ 215,58K Circulating Supply: $ 215,58K $ 215,58K $ 215,58K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26,27M $ 26,27M $ 26,27M All-Time High: $ 669,65 $ 669,65 $ 669,65 All-Time Low: $ 0,00129991 $ 0,00129991 $ 0,00129991 Current Price: $ 121,87 $ 121,87 $ 121,87 Learn more about Novem Gold Token (NNN) price

Novem Gold Token (NNN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Novem Gold Token (NNN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NNN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NNN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NNN's tokenomics, explore NNN token's live price!

NNN Price Prediction Want to know where NNN might be heading? Our NNN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

