Novem Pro (NVM) Tokenomics
Novem Pro (NVM) Information
The NVM NOVEM PRO token is a standalone token (comparable to other cryptocurrencies) that is not pegged to the price of gold. It is a digital means of payment on the network stored in the Binance Smart Chain. NVM stands for NOVEM. PRO stands for the attractive advantages (discounts) granted when buying gold in combination with an option for positive performance. The NVM NOVEM PRO token is available for purchase from NOVEM GOLD. The market determines its price. This means that the NVM NOVEM PRO token also has an attractive prospect of increasing value.
Novem Pro (NVM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Novem Pro (NVM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Novem Pro (NVM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Novem Pro (NVM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NVM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NVM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NVM's tokenomics, explore NVM token's live price!
NVM Price Prediction
Want to know where NVM might be heading? Our NVM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.