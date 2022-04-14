Novo (NOVO) Tokenomics
Novo provides the core infrastructure for user-friendly crypto apps on a global scale. Novo's native Layer-1 token standards are a breakthrough innovation that enables the creation of feature-rich, oracle-less tokens on an unbounded-capacity UTXO-based blockchain, impacting sectors from AI to gaming, decentralized finance, supply-chain management, digital art, and beyond.
Designed from the ground up with a primary focus on parallel transaction processing and Layer-1 programmability, Novo's unique technology stack enables a practically unlimited volume of inexpensive smart contract transactions. Novo represents a true renaissance of programmable money, offering new possibilities and opportunities for developers, businesses, and users alike.
Understanding the tokenomics of Novo (NOVO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOVO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOVO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
