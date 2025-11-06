NSDQ420 (NSDQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00142259 $ 0.00142259 $ 0.00142259 24H Low $ 0.00168617 $ 0.00168617 $ 0.00168617 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00142259$ 0.00142259 $ 0.00142259 24H High $ 0.00168617$ 0.00168617 $ 0.00168617 All Time High $ 0.01594689$ 0.01594689 $ 0.01594689 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) +6.26% Price Change (7D) -14.79% Price Change (7D) -14.79%

NSDQ420 (NSDQ) real-time price is $0.00153222. Over the past 24 hours, NSDQ traded between a low of $ 0.00142259 and a high of $ 0.00168617, showing active market volatility. NSDQ's all-time high price is $ 0.01594689, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NSDQ has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +6.26% over 24 hours, and -14.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NSDQ420 (NSDQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.53M$ 1.53M $ 1.53M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.53M$ 1.53M $ 1.53M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NSDQ420 is $ 1.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NSDQ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.53M.